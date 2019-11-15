Firefighters in New Braunfels battling blaze at Wurstfest event grounds

Firefighters are battling a fire that reignited in New Braunfels, Texas Friday morning.

The fire initially broke out at the Wurstfest event grounds Thursday, causing an estimated $50,000 in damages.

It was extinguished but flared up again.

The 10-day Wurstfest Festival just wrapped up on November 10th.

It's an annual event to honor German culture and food.

Flames started inside a vendor booth at the marketplace building.

The fire also damaged the roof.

There were some staff inside but officials say no one was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

