Firefighters play dodge ball as part of air consumption drill

A group of firefighters in New York learned that if you can dodge a fire, you can dodge a ball.

Fire officials competed in a game of dodgeball in full gear for an air consumption drill.

During the drill, it was the Scottsville Fire Department against the Caledonia Fire team.

Organizers wanted to show firefighters how to control breathing during stressful situations.

Each firefighter played until they drained their air cylinder.

The times ranged from 25 minutes to 51 minutes and if anyone got out during the game, they had to do 20 jumping jacks before they could return.