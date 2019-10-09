Firefighters teach kids how to stop, drop, and roll

Kids learned the vital movements stop, drop, and roll from firefighters Wednesday morning.

October is Fire Prevention Month and firefighters paid a visit to teach kids at the Camilo Prada Child Development Center about fire safety.

Veronica Juarez says words like smoke detector, fire alarm, and fire drill are now a part of kids' vocabulary at the daycare.

"They love it, they make them feel comfortable, the firefighters are doing a great job. They're showing them how to respond to the smoke detectors sound. Sometimes they panic, they get scared, but us having monthly drills, they're being alert and safe."

These lifelong skills were taught to the 68 children that attended the presentation at the child care center.