Fires in local park classified as arson

Laredo police say there are now more eyes at a popular park recently hit with a series of fires.

Police have been patrolling the 30 acres that make up North Central Park.

In less than a month, three fires have been reported in the area. This has prompted City Officials to update the public of their investigation at a press conference held earlier today.

Authorities are classifying some of the incidents as arson.

"We are obviously looking for the community's assistance," said Investigator Joe Baeza of LPD. "There are several houses who live nearby that if they see any activity, they need to bring it to our attention. There are several facets to reach us and get that information to us. They can contact us through Crime Stoppers, call us at the Laredo Police Department or through social media."

The Parks Director says there are no cameras at the park at this time.