Firm to release findings on 2019 boil water notice

The firm conducting the independent study on last year’s water boil notice could have the report ready soon.

During Tuesday’s City Council meeting staff discussed the item saying Bickerstaff Health Delgado Acosta, LLP. was at the last stages of their investigation.

According to the city attorney, the firm has been reviewing extensive amounts of documents and interviews, including the person who made the initial report.

The last stage includes interviewing city staff, particularly two members of the utilities staff scheduled for Wednesday.

The firm indicated they would have the report ready by the end of the week, or next Monday.

The report will be handed over to the city attorney who will give it to council members.