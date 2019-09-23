The first annual Free Skin Cancer Screening will be hosted by Dr. Adaobi Obasi in Collaboration with Laredo Dermatology Associates Dr. Robert D. Hudson.

The event will be held from 1 p.m-5 p.m. on Firday, September 27th, at 6801 McPherson Road, Suite 332.

Board certified dermatologists will be available to check out anybody’s suspicious moles as well as any other concerns.

Dr. Obasi hopes to host this free screening once every year to offer this opportunity to those in Laredo and other surrounding cities to detect possible skin cancer as early as possible.

Skin cancer is one of the most common forms of cancer in the body but can be detected early if proper screenings are done.