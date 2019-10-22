First Baptist Church hosting Fall Festival

A place of worship is inviting the community to enjoy the season during its Fall Festival.

Next weekend we will close the door on the month of October, but that does not mean the fun has to end!

The First Baptist Church is inviting the public to celebrate the start of November with games, food and plenty of fun.

The event will take place on Saturday, November 2nd at 7610 N. Bartlett Avenue, right behind the Del Mar Post Office. from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public.