First Coffee with a Cop event for 2020

The Laredo Police Department is looking to get to know the community during its first Coffee with a Cop event of the new year.

Every month, the police department gets together at various McDonald’s restaurants across town to meet with community members.

Authorities say it's a great event where residents can get to know their fellow officers and ask questions about what's going on in the community.

Our local officers will be serving up something a little more than justice at the McDonald’s on Jacaman from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m.

The event is free and open to the public.