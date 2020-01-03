First Friday of the year!

It's the first Friday of 2020 and it's going to be the perfect weekend to get started on those resolutions!

If your resolution involves getting in shape or going just getting more in tune with Mother Nature, this weekend is going to be the perfect weekend to do so.

On Friday morning we will start out in the 50s and work our way up to a high of 69.

As we head into Saturday, temperatures will be in the 40s in the early morning hours but once the sun comes out we will see a high of 73 degrees.

These 70s will stick around until Sunday when we will see highs at 77 degrees and lows in the 70s.

As we kick off the second week of January and the week when school starts, we will fluctuate between the 70s and upper 60s.

So even though it's a brand new year and we are still in winter, Laredo is sticking with those 70s!