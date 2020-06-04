First annual Laredo Unity Parade invites community to join

Members of local first responder union groups, together with labor groups and various businesses and organizations have come together to organize a show of unity.



Organizers tell us the purpose of the first annual Laredo Unity Parade is to display the strong spirit of unity that exists in the city of Laredo.



They say Laredo has always been very unique when it comes to being united, and by coordinating a parade of unity they want to send a message to other communities that Laredo cares for each other.



The parade is also unique in that it will adhere to social distancing in a way not seen before with spectators being the ones who drive through the parade themselves.

"We're going to ask the vendors, the participants that will join us to be actually on the side," said Sergio Moreno, volunteer with Border Patrol Union. "We will then ask any citizen who wants to join us to promote the unity of Laredo to drive in, just like a drive through, just like we see now with the graduation parades and birthday parades, to a nice soft ride, promote the unity of Laredo. We will then be on the side encouraging them as they've encouraged us as local businesses, local organizations and local partners to support each other."

The parade will take place on Friday, June 5th in the parking lot of Unitrade Stadium from 6 to 7 p.m.



Bishop James Tamayo will open the parade with a prayer and those participating will receive goody bags that includes face masks, unity decals, and other items.



Community members are encouraged to decorate their cars to the theme of "Laredo Unity" and "Unidad en la Comunidad."



Organizations wishing to be a part of it can call (956) 763-3644 or email LaredoUnityParade@gmail.com.



Numerous community organizations have signed up to participate in Friday's event.