First day of City's drive-thru COVID-19 test site

Webb County and the City of Laredo open their first drive-thru COVID-19 testing site on Thursday.

The site is available to local residents and surrounding counties as long as they have a doctor's order or an order from the City of Laredo Health Department.



Patients must also bring their insurance information if they have health insurance.



Shortly before noon, between 20 and 30 people had been tested.

"This exam is a fairly straight forward process, it is a nasal swab that is being performed on each of the individuals that we are testing," said Reynald Vela from the Health Department. "The nasal swab procedure is quite straight forward. There is a nasal swab that is inserted into the nose and then removed and placed in collection vile. In our case here at the Health Department drive-thru clinic, we are using a two vile process. So the first vile is a glass vile which stores collects the swab once it's been collected, then the second vile is to protect the inner one."

Those individuals who do not have access to a doctor and are showing symptoms can call the screening hotline where nurses will evaluate patients over the phone and approve them for testing at the drive-thru site.



The City says tests will be administered to people who have a doctor's order, but all patients must call the screening hotline at (956) 795-4932.