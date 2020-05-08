First day of cosmetology salons reopening

Friday is the first day hair salons across Texas can open their doors.

Here in Laredo, one hair stylist says she enjoyed her time off with her family but she is happy to get back to work after six weeks.

She says she lost close to $4,000 in the $6,000 weeks she was forced to close during the pandemic.

Victor Savedra, who usually enjoys a haircut once every 2 weeks, is happy to be cutting his hair again for the for the first time in 6 weeks.



He says this time around, it's different.

"Everything's changed, I mean like right now everyone has to have the mask and you can tell, totally different."

Savedra adds he is happy to comply with the safety measures as they keep everyone safe.