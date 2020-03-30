First local death of COVID-19 suffered from underlying health condition

The first official death related to COVID-19 is confirmed by the City of Laredo and Webb County.

This comes nearly two weeks after the first positive case was announced.

On Sunday, officials say a 70-year-old woman at Laredo Medical Center passed away because of complications related to COVID-19.

According to Laredo Health Department Director, Doctor Hector Gonzalez, the woman was a part of the "at risk" population, being that she had an underlying health condition.

According to Dr. Gonzalez the woman was in intensive care for a week.



However, things changed come night-time.



The woman did have an underlying health condition labeled as chronic pulmonary. Doctor Gonzalez says the woman started off with mild symptoms but had gradually worsen.



They claim between the seventh and tenth day, she began with shortness of breath and was then hospitalized.

The doctor continues to remind the community that this is matter that must be taken seriously.

He explains some of the underlying health conditions that can complicate with COVID-19.

All officials expressed their condolences to the family who lost their loved one, and that the medical community for efforts in helping the individual.

When the media attempted to ask Doctor Gonzalez about the condition of the woman who passed away, he said that they will not go into much details being that it's a sensitive and private matter.