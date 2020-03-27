First local death related to COVID-19

Laredo has it's first apparent death related to the coronavirus.

KGNS News has confirmed through multiple sources that a patient who had tested positive for COVID-19 has now died.

The City's health authority Doctor Victor Trevino confirmed on our earlier newscasts that preliminary evidence points to the death being related to complications from COVID-19.

The patient was being treated at Laredo Medical Center.

We don't have any additional details about the age or the underlying conditions that they may have had.

We are awaiting official announcement from the City of Laredo about this development.