First COVID-19 positive LPD officer

The Laredo Police Department has identified its first confirmed case of COVID-19.

The officer self quarantined when they began feeling ill.

The officer was then tested for COVID-19 last week, and those results returned back positive on Monday and the officer remains in quarantine at home and is stable.

The officer is assigned to the support division and had minimal contact with citizens. Currently, no other personnel from the support services division have experienced symptoms or been isolated.

According to the department, they will continue to monitor the health of the workforce and workspaces in their facilities, and will act swiftly should anyone exhibit symptoms of the virus.