First responders prepare students for school

Local first responders are doing their part to make sure students have everything they need for the upcoming school year.

On Monday, the Laredo Police Department held its first Back to School Public Safety Fair.

The 911 administration teamed up with the Laredo Police Department along with city departments and both local school districts.

Representatives handed out 600 vouchers so that students could get backpacks and school supplies.

Program manager Amanda Tienda says the public’s response was very positive especially from our local kids.

Tienda says, kids received school supplies, a 911 lunch bag and also received snacks and refreshments.

Organizers of the event say they are always happy to plan these types of events for the community.