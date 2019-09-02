First responders treated to free pasta

Although most people are off of work for Labor Day, the job of being a first responder never ends.

Labor Day is a day to celebrate the American worker’s contribution to our country and a local restaurant is giving thanks to our first responders.

Olive Garden has been serving lunch to first responders on this day for the past 18 years.

Since 2002, the restaurant has served more than 14,000 meals and this year is no different.

John Alamilla with Olive Garden of Laredo says the restaurant takes Labor Day as one of those days to say thank you for all that they do for our community.

Olive Garden served roughly 100 officers at the Laredo Police Department headquarters.

The restaurant also takes part in the Harvest Program and contributes to the Red Cross.