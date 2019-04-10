Mother Nature is cooking up something and it looks like it's the south Texas area.

After seeing a fairly cool spring season, it looks like that is all over because we will be seeing our first sighting of triple-digit temperatures.

On Wednesday, we will start off nice and breezy at 66 degrees; don't be fooled, we will see a possible high of 103.

This is our first sighting of triple digits since September of last year, which isn't bad for south Texas.

On Thursday we will drop to low 90s and by Sunday we could drop to the low 80s, so just one day of summer-like temperatures.

Stay cool Laredo!