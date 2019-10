The first snow fall of the season happened in the Texas panhandle on Thursday.

Snow from a strong winter-weather storm in the Rockies covered parts of Amarillo.

Strong north winds of up to 35 miles per hour will keep temperatures below freezing, and wind chills into the twenties.

Accumulations are expected on grassy surfaces, and elevated roadways and bridges.

Temperatures are expected to bounce back up into the 70's for the weekend.