First wave of immigration hearings begins

Migrants who were sent back as part of the Remain in Mexico Program returned to the Laredo port to have their court hearings heard.

Groups of migrants lined up early Monday morning at the processing tent facility in downtown Laredo.

Migrants met with CBP officers at bridge one and were then escorted to the tent facility.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers stationed in the middle of bridge one kept a paper in hand.

On the paper included a list of names whose court appointments were scheduled for September 16th.

According to CBP officials, roughly 25 migrants showed up for their court proceedings but this was just a portion of what was anticipated.

Officials say it was mostly adults and a few children that showed up for their proceedings.

Migrants were asked to arrive hours before the first court hearing which was set to take place at 8:30 a.m.

This is just the first of many hearings, several will have to come back for their second court date.

According to Customs and Border Protection Laredo port director Alberto Flores, for the first hearing migrants will be told their rights by an immigration judge that's being televised.

It's unsure how long these tents will be up, but back in July Mayor Pete Saenz told us that the contract is likely for a year.