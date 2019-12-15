Fitness center holds "Give a Fit" Toy Drive

Santa Claus is getting a little help with presents thanks to some elves at a local fitness center.

On Saturday morning, Crunch Fitness held its “Give a Fit Toy Drive”.

Both members and nonmembers were able to get moving and grooving during a spin-a-thon and Zumba-thon.

The cost to enter was just one toy per participant.

The gym says it’s very important to give back to the community especially during this time of year.

Instructor Juan Villarreal says, “Some of the members work with these kids. A lot of them are therapists, I am a therapist myself and we know how, the joy we give to the kids when we give them a little toy to celebrate Christmas. This is the time to give and we want to give.”

These toys will go to the Autism Group of Laredo and Knights of Columbus.