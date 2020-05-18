Fitness centers allowed to re-open today!

Gyms and fitness centers are set to open their doors on Monday. This is part of Governor Greg Abbott’s plan to re-open the state by loosening some of the restrictions.

For those in Laredo who plan on opening, Laredo's Health Authority is recommending that temperatures of employees and the gym patrons be taken upon arrival.

According to the state, gyms and exercise facilities are only allowed to operate at 25 percent capacity.

City officials say the gyms still have several requirements they need to follow.

Dr. Hector Gonzalez says that patrons will still need to practice social distancing, wipe down equipment after each use, and showers will not be able to be used.

Doctor Gonzalez is also recommending doorknobs and bathrooms be cleaned before opening their doors.