Five men arrested in million dollar drug bust

Five people are arrested after local authorities find over a million dollars’ worth of drugs at a warehouse in north Laredo over the weekend.

The incident happened on Saturday when Webb County Sheriff’s Deputies received an anonymous tip saying someone was loading bundles into a business located at the 13000 block of North Lamar.

When deputies arrived, they saw an SUV pull up to a warehouse and witnessed several men loading bundles of alleged marijuana onto a loading dock.

The marijuana weighed roughly 285 bundles and had an estimated street value of 6,602 pounds.

During the investigation, two other vehicles pulled into the business and attempted to flee the scene once they saw law enforcement.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office arrested 34-year-old Jose Jesus Rodriguez, 22-year-old Miguel Angel Gutierrez and 25-year-old Gilberto Soto from Laredo; meanwhile, 21-year-old Carlos Cesar Zaleta-Almanza and 29-year-old Rigoberto Rodriguez Mireles were from Nuevo Laredo.