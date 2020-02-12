Five men plead guilty to conspiracy to distribute cocaine

Five men from Laredo are headed to prison after pleading guilty to charges of cocaine possession with intent to distribute.

Christian Alejandro Enriquez, age 27, Luis Ernesto Lopez, age 34, Martin Arturo Ramirez, age 28, Jose Erasmo Saucedo Jr., age 38, and Luis Antonio Villanueva, age 41 pleaded guilty to the charges for a case that started in 2016.

Authorities say the initiated an investigation into the distribution of street-level narcotics and discovered that Saucedo conspired with the other men over the phone and in-person to distribute the drugs.

All five men admitted they were involved in the transportation of cocaine on various dates.

Saucedo, Villanueva, and Ramirez face a minimum of five and up to 40 years in prison and a $5 million fine. For their convictions, Lopez and Enriquez face a maximum 20-year-prison term and a $1 million fine.

Sentencing will take place at a later date.