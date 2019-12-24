Five migrants rescued from flooded drainage system

Five Mexican Nationals had to be rescued from a flooded storm drain between the United States and Mexico Monday.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, officers discovered the migrants, three men and two women, attempting to cross through the storm drain two miles west of the San Ysidro port of entry.

The water level was rising so CBP called a San Diego Fire-Rescue swift water rescue team to help the migrants.

At one point, the water level was so high that only their heads were visible.

The migrants eventually emerged from the north side of the drain and were taken to a local hospital for evaluation before being detained by Customs.