Five new officers join the UISD Police Department

The United Independent School District Police Department is adding some new faces to its police force.

On Tuesday morning, the district held a pinning ceremony to mark the addition of five new officers.

The UISD Police Department now has more than 90 officers including the new additions.

Each cadet has a different background and reason for wanting to join the department.

Cadet Armando Rodriguez says after working with the county for over 20 years, he wants to try something new.

Each cadet had their loved one’s pin their new badge.

For the next six weeks, they will be training and learning the ins and outs of working for the district.