Although we are not going to be experiencing "five seconds of summer" literally, it's going to feel a lot more like a whole week of summer.

We thought things were getting cooler but it turns out the triple digits are back and they are here to stay for a short while.

On Wednesday, we will start in the low 80s with high humidity and then by the afternoon we are going to see a high of 100 degrees.

These triple-digit temperatures will continue to linger for the rest of the week, so we are not done with the heat just yet.

We are exactly five days away from the official start of summer, but with temperatures like these, it does not feel like it.

Hopefully, once September ends, we can get some real fall-like weather.