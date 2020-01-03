Five teens arrested in connection to 17-year-old's death

Five teens are facing charges in connection to the death of another teenager.

The body of 17-year-old Robert Duncan was found in Midland on New Year's Eve after he wasn’t seen for nearly a week.

The Midland County Sheriff's Office arrested two teens for capital murder, which means they could receive the death penalty.

Another teen is also facing a less serious murder charge and two others were booked on related charges.

The victim's mother still has questions about what really happened to her son.

All five of the suspects knew the victim prior to his death.

