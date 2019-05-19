Five years later, Ellis family still seeking justice

It's been a five-year nightmare for the family of James "Jimmy" Ellis. As they celebrate one more birthday without him, police continue their investigation on his brutal death.

Year after year, the family of James Ellis has begged the public to help find those responsible for his death.

Joining forces with police and even putting signs for the killer or killers. His daughter Josie says despite her heartbreak, she will never stop until justice is served.

His daughter says he was an outstanding father and such a great grandfather to her kids. She also says that everyone who knew him had nothing but nice things to say about him.

Ellis was severely beaten back in January of 2014 at a home on the 200 block of Cortez Street and died days later from his injuries at San Antonio hospital. He was 71 years old.

Going on a few leads and what would've been Ellis' 76th birthday, police have released a picture of a possible person of interest, someone seen on surveillance video walking away from where Ellis was attacked.

Police believe robbery could be what lead to the attack.

Joe Baeza with the Laredo Police Department says “There were several things missing, according to the family member, especially one clue that sticks out like a sore thumb that we've given this information before in relation to a double barrel antique style shotgun.”

Finding this weapon could shine more light to the case and give the Ellis Family justice for the father, grandfather and friend they deeply miss.

If anyone has information on this case you are asked to call Laredo Police at 795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.