Flight attended fired after being drunk on plane

A flight attendant aboard a flight from Chicago to South Bend, Indiana, is arrested and charged with public intoxication.

According to court documents, Julianne March was detained August 2nd after United flight 4849 landed.

Passenger Aaron Scherb who shot the video on his phone said March didn't finish making the security announcement and took a long time to pick up the internal phone when pilots called for the cabin secure message.

Scherb also said that she appeared to either pass out or fall asleep during the flight and that he and a female passenger helped buckle her seatbelt.

March was given a portable breath test at the jail after she was arrested. Court documents show that she had a blood alcohol level of point-two-zero-four.