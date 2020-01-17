Local college offers flight school for future pilots

A new flight school is preparing to take off in Laredo.

Plans are taking flight for the gateway city to bring a new kind of program to Laredo College.

Airport officials have been working with Laredo College officials and Texas State Technical College in Waco to give those interested in becoming a pilot the opportunity to do so right here at home.

Laredo International Airport is already home to a flight school, the Rio Grande Flight Academy, but this new opportunity would allow those pursuing degrees in aviation a chance at becoming a pilot within Laredo College.

Airport director Jeffery Miller says this also gives students different job opportunities that can advance them into their careers.

"And some of the exciting opportunities are you know flight programs, aviation mechanics, and what we can do to get the youth in Laredo involved in aviation. It is a really good time to be a part of it. There's a lot of pilot jobs, a lot of mechanic jobs, and I think a lot of time people of the youth don't necessarily understand what opportunities are available in aviation."

Right now there is not a date set of when we can see the program take flight, but Miller says they are still working to expand the airport to meet the demands the flight school needs to take off.

Right now the Rio Grande Flight Academy at Laredo’s Airport is the only fixed wing flight school between the San Antonio and the McAllen areas, and the only flight school that allows a person to receive flight instruction from a licensed and rated pilot on board in south Texas.