Florida Kindergarten Zoom class gets surprise from Bon Jovi

A Florida kindergarten Zoom class got the surprise of a lifetime after a professional Rockstar crashed the course.

The teacher recently tasked his students to write about their lives in quarantine.

It's similar to a collaborative songwriting challenge Bon Jovi put on social media.

The teacher reached out to Bon Jovi, who decided to drop in on the students' Zoom class.

Using the kids' own words, he performed a mini concert for the students and their parents.

School officials were thrilled by the singer's participation and tweeted about the unforgettable experience.