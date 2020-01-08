Florida University adds Pizza ATM to campus

Pizza is a staple in most college students' diets and the University of North Florida is bringing the cheesy delight to students with the push of a button.

A vending machine dubbed the Pizza ATM has recently been installed in one of the residence halls on campus.

According to the company, the pizza base is pre-cooked, toppings are added, and then it's boxed up and placed in a refrigerated compartment.

Once a customer buys a pizza, it's moved to the convection oven, and is ready to eat in just a matter of minutes.

The university says it's one of the only campuses in the U.S. with this tasty option.