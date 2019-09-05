Florida couple parks car in home to protect from Dorian

A couple in Florida took an unorthodox measure to protect their car from the destruction of Hurricane Dorian.

Jessica Eldridge and her husband Patrick were afraid their smart car might be blown away by the storm, so they came up with the brilliant idea of parking the car in their Jacksonville home's kitchen.

The car seemed to have fit perfectly through the kitchen doors, right next to the kitchen counter.

Hurricane Dorian is currently a category two storm located some 230 miles south south-west of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina with sustained winds of 105 miles per hour.

