Florida man fatally shoots woman during foreplay, deputies say

Deputies hoped doctors could save a woman who had been shot, but the bullet had already done too much damage.

She died Sunday afternoon at Brandon Regional Hospital. Investigators charged Andrew Shinault Friday with manslaughter with a weapon.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said Shinault and the woman were using his registered handgun in an act of foreplay. The gun went off and wounded the woman in her upper body.

Authorities booked Shinault into the Orient Road Jail on a $50,000 bond.

Deputies did not identify the victim but described her as a woman in her 20s.

