Police officer arrests a 6 and 8-year-old

A police officer’s arrest of a 6-year-old and an 8-year-old in separate incidents has prompted an internal investigation.

According to officials from the Orlando Police Department, Officer Dennis Turner was working as a School Resource Officer when he arrested the children.

Officials said the arrest of any person under the age of 12 requires the approval of a watch commander, which Turner did not have.

Police have not said what the children were doing when arrested, but apparently the charges were for misdemeanors.

The 8-year-old was processed at the Juvenile Assessment Center before being released to family.

The 6-year-old was released and returned to the school before he was processed.