Florida residents rush to Costco to stock up on supplies

While many parts of the country are preparing for Labor Day travels, people in Florida are getting ready for the possible arrival of Hurricane Dorian.

Residents rushed to an area Costco store to stock up on supplies.

On Friday morning residents in West Palm Beach lined up outside the store hoping to get their hands on necessities needed to ride out the storm.

Shoppers filled their carts with cases of water, canned foods, and batteries.

Long lines were also seen at the gas pumps for drivers planning to evacuate.

Officials say preparation is key to surviving a natural disaster and have a plan in place.