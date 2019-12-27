Woman accused of scamming elderly husband out of nearly millions of dollars

A 26-year-old woman in Florida has been arrested after police say she tried to cash nearly a million dollars in checks from her elderly husband's bank account.

Lin Helena Halfon was arrested earlier this month at a Tampa International Airport.

She is facing charges of money laundering, organized fraud and exploitation of an elderly person.

Halfon reportedly tried to cash checks at "Amscot Financial" in Tampa but was turned away.

Eventually, two checks worth more than $650,000. were cashed by an Orlando business.

Halfon's 77-year-old husband, Richard Rappaport was notified and later told investigators that he felt like he was the victim of fraud.

Rappaport married Halfon back in August.

His family members were unaware of the marriage, according to an arrest affidavit.

Halfon is currently being held on a one-million-dollar bond.