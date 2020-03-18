Florists puts comical spin on beautiful bouquet

Trumann, Arkansas (NBC) - A florist is putting some comical touches on a somewhat romantic bouquet.
The owners of Blossom Events and florist say they're not your typical flower shop.
David and Bart Faulkner say they're coupon-cutters and were already stocked up on toilet tissue when stores started selling out.
They created the special edition tissue-paper bouquet and posted a photo of it online last week.
That picture solicited hundreds of comments and calls from across the nation.
David and Bart say they've only sold a couple of the bouquets so far.