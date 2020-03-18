Florists puts comical spin on beautiful bouquet

A florist is putting some comical touches on a somewhat romantic bouquet.

The owners of Blossom Events and florist say they're not your typical flower shop.

David and Bart Faulkner say they're coupon-cutters and were already stocked up on toilet tissue when stores started selling out.

They created the special edition tissue-paper bouquet and posted a photo of it online last week.

That picture solicited hundreds of comments and calls from across the nation.

David and Bart say they've only sold a couple of the bouquets so far.

