Flyers must have a gold star on their ID in order to get through TSA

In 2005 Congress passed the Real ID Act, which goes into effect next year.

This act requires all ID card and driver's license holders to have a gold star on their card in order to fly.

Starting on October 1st, 2020 all ID cards and driver's licenses must have a star on the top right-hand corner in order to pass the TSA checkpoint.

The Real ID Act is a federal law passed by Congress after 9/11; however, it does not fully go into effect until next year.

Texans are still able to use their standard driver's license or ID cards, but once this law goes into effect they will need to have a gold star on their cards in order to board a flight or even enter a federal building.

If your license expires after the deadline, you must renew your information at the Department of Public Safety.

DPS says to do it sooner rather than later.

If you renewed your license since 2016, chances are you already have the star on your ID.