Following protests, hospitals in Mexico sharing resources to help fight COVID-19

Health workers briefly blocked a street in Mexico City on Monday to demand more protective gear as their hospital receives more patients suffering from COVID-19.

Many fear the lack of resources could have detrimental consequences. In response to the concerns surrounding the coronavirus, Mexican, private hospitals will join resources to help those facing coronavirus.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador signed an agreement with hospitals to allocate half of their capacity to care for COVID-19 patients, even without insurance.

Prior to the signing, dozens of nurses, doctors, and other personnel from the October first hospital carried handwritten signs and shouted for assistance.

Similar protests took place in our sister city.

The hospital is part of Mexico’s public health system for government workers.

A nurse at the hospital said they do not have the required protective equipment even though they have to work with dozens of patients with the new coronavirus.

The country has seen a growing number of such protests in recent weeks as the epidemic spreads.

Mexico has reported more than 5,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 332 deaths.

So far, Nuevo Laredo has reported two deaths.