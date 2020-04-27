Food distribution drive taking place in El Cenizo

Volunteers with the county and South Texas Food Bank will be distributing food to residents in El Cenizo.

On Monday, April 27th, volunteers will be offering bags of groceries from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at El Cenizo City Hall located at 507 Cadena.

Drive-thru service is available, pedestrians must remain in the vehicle at all times.

All they are asking is people to provide an I.D. with an address from Laredo. Each food package has about 75 pounds worth of food.

The food bags are only available while supplies last.

