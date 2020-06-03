Food distribution takes place in south Laredo

One thousand gallons of milk were distributed in south Laredo.

On Wednesday morning, the City of Laredo council members and Webb County commissioners came together to help those in need.



Residents lined up in their cars to pick up much needed produce at the McKendrick Ochoa Salinas Library.



City Council member Vidal Rodriguez says they are trying also help surrounding areas.

"As you can see it wraps around, we're giving a thousand gallons of milk plus we send out with commissioner's help, he sent out to Rio Bravo, El Cenizo, La Presa, Mirando. So like I tell you, it's not just a Laredo thing but's is a surrounding area that we are trying to do."

Rodriguez goes on to say if you missed this distribution they will be back in two weeks at the same place to distribute more food.