Food distribution drive taking place at South Laredo Library

The South Texas Food Bank is teaming up with the City of Laredo and Webb County as well as the Webb County Sheriff’s Office to provide food to those in need.

They are currently setting up shop at the McKendrick Ochoa Salinas Library located at 1920 Palo Blanco Street where residents can stop by and pick up groceries.

Representatives will be handing out food bags on Wednesday, April 22nd from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Drive-thru service is available so drivers do not need to get out of their vehicle.

The food bags are only available while supplies last.