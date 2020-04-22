Food stamp benefits increase $2B a month during coronavirus outbreak

With more than 22 million Americans filing for unemployment since the pandemic started, emergency food benefit payouts have surged.

Emergency SNAP allotments total nearly $2 billion a month, which amounts to a 40% increase. (Source: USDA)

The allotments total nearly $2 billion a month, a press release from the U.S. Department of Agriculture said.

That’s in addition to the $4.5 billion in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits that were already being paid out each month.

"These are unprecedented times for American families who are facing joblessness and hunger. USDA is providing a 40% increase in SNAP benefits to ensure that low-income individuals have enough food to feed themselves and their families during this national emergency," U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue said.

"President Trump is taking care of America’s working-class families who have been hit hard with economic distress due to the coronavirus. Ensuring all households receive the maximum allowable SNAP benefit is an important part of President Trump’s whole of America response to the coronavirus."

SNAP benefits are paid out to households in all 50 states and three U.S. territories.

