Football Hall of Fame defensive end Doleman dies at age 58

Hall of Fame defensive end Chris Doleman, who became one of the NFL’s most feared pass rushers during 15 seasons in the league, has died. He was 58.

In this Dec. 15, 2013, file photo, former Minnesota Viking Chris Doleman acknowledges the crowd during a ceremony honoring the All Mall of America Field team during halftime of an NFL football game between the Vikings and the Philadelphia Eagles in Minneapolis. Hall of Fame defensive end Doleman, who became one of the NFL's most feared pass rushers during 15 seasons in the league, has died. He was 58. The Vikings and Pro Football Hall of Fame president and CEO David Baker offered their condolences in separate statements late Tuesday night, Jan. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Andy King, File)

The Minnesota Vikings and Pro Football Hall of Fame president and CEO David Baker offered their condolences in separate statements.

There was no word on the timing of Doleman’s death, but he had surgery in January 2018 to remove a brain tumor and Baker said he passed away “after a prolonged and courageous battle against cancer.”

