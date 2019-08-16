Football game between Plano and El Paso schools canceled amid safety concerns

The aftermath of this month's shooting in El Paso results in the cancellation of an upcoming high school football game.

Officials at both Texas schools, one in Dallas and the other in El Paso said safety concerns led to their decision.

This was set to be the second annual meeting between Plano Senior High and Eastwood High School.

The alleged shooter, 21-year-old Patrick Crusius, is a graduate from Plano Senior High School.

He is accused of going into a Walmart in El Paso fully armed and opening fire August third.

A total of 22 people were killed in the incident and 24-others were injured.

Police say Crusius traveled from Allen to El Paso and told authorities he was targeting Mexicans.

Although there will be no game, booster clubs from both schools say they are joining forces to help promote unity and healing.