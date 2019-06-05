Forbes names Jay-Z as hip hop's first billionaire

It looks like Jay z went from having 99 problems to having one billion dollars.

The Brooklyn-born rapper and mogul, whose real name is Shawn Carter, has amassed a fortune worth one-billion dollars, according to Forbes.

That makes him one of only a handful of entertainers to become a billionaire, and the first hip-hop artist to do so.

Jay-Z's sprawling business empire includes stakes in liquor, art, real estate, and big-name companies.

The relatively short list of entertainment industry billionaires also includes "Star Wars" creator George Lucas, Oscar-winning director Steven Spielberg, media mogul Oprah Winfrey, and retired NBA star Michael Jordan.