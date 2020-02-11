Former BP accused of killing woman and child requests for new legal counsel

The former Border Patrol agent accused of killing a woman and her son requests for new counsel.

According to the Webb County Court docket, Ronald Anthony Burgos- Aviles requested that his attorney Eduardo J. Pena be removed from the legal proceedings in this case.

The motion was filed on January 29th, it’s unclear why Burgos has requested to remove Pena.

Laredo Attorney Silverio Martinez who had been representing Burgos for about a year was removed from the case at the end of the hearing.

It is not yet clear whether Burgos was for or against Martinez to be out of his legal time.

Back in April of 2018, the bodies of Griselda Hernandez and her one-year-old son Dominick Alexander Hernandez were found near the Rio Grande by Burgos who was a Border Patrol agent at the time.

Burgos was accused in connection to their deaths.

Judge Joe Lopez issued a gag order to prevent both attorneys and any possible witnesses including the victim’s family from sharing details about the case.