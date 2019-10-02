Former BP agent accused of killing four expected to appear in court

The former Border Patrol agent accused of killing four women and kidnapping another is expected to appear in court on Thursday.

Former Border Patrol agent Juan David Ortiz

Juan David Ortiz is accused of killing Melissa Ramirez, Claudine Luera, Janelle Ortiz and Griselda Cantu and kidnapping Erika Peña is set to appear in the 406th District Court on Thursday for a final court appearance before his landmark trial.

It's been almost a year since the horrific killings that shook the community.

Although prosecutors say Ortiz confessed to the killings, back in January he pled not guilty on four counts of murder and one count of assault.

On Thursday the former federal agent is set to make his final court appearance before his trial.

The court hearing will go over the evidence and motions needed to prepare for trial and will last for up to two days.

Ortiz's last court appearance was back in July where he still maintained his not guilty plea.

The man deemed as Laredo’s first serial killer remains in the Webb County Jail.

This is Laredo’s fourth murder case where the death penalty has been sought.